Pinedale, WY

Dexter makes school history at State Track

By Robert Galbreath,
pinedaleroundup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEDALE – Heavy snowflakes fell as Pinedale High School sophomore Katyana Dexter huddled with fellow competitors next to the shot put ring at the State Track Championships in Casper on Friday, May 20. Meet volunteers used leaf blowers to keep the ring dry. Cold temperatures required additional warm-up...

pinedaleroundup.com

Comments / 1

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Aspen Daily News

‘Angry but beautiful’

Some service-industry workers in Jackson, Wyoming, have started calling it “Aspen Hole.”. “Because it’s so expensive,” explained Bogan from behind the bar at Cafe Genevieve, bustling with the Mother’s Day breakfast crowd. Local newspapers’ pages tell similar stories to the ones in the Roaring Fork Valley:...
ASPEN, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Centennial Park Rally by LGBTQ+ Supporters Challenged Conventions; Protested School Board Actions

A rally held at Centennial Park in Lander on Tuesday afternoon challenged the conventional way of thinking and asked the community of Lander to support the LGTBQI+ community. Following the Lander School Board vote last tuesday the 17th to amend policy AC and remove “actual or percieved” and sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, marital status, and pregnancy from the policy and instead insert “Protected Classes,” the LGBTQI+ community of the student body decided to hold a peaceful protest to object to the change.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Long Crowd Lining Up For Trump Rally in Casper, Wyoming On Saturday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday is the day for big Donald Trump rally in Casper and lines started forming before 6 a.m. This is the day the former president christens the campaign of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman. Ever since Cheney spoke out...
CASPER, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through Monday evening. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Mountains will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY

