WYOMING -- Super PACs have spent over $1 million on Wyoming’s high-profile U.S. House of Representatives race — more than doubling the previous record for the state, according to Federal Elections Commission filings. Most of that spending has been in opposition to incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, or in support of her main primary challenger, Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO