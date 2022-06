The Town of Westport has decided to take action after a recent school shooting. According to Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Aubin, after the tragic event in Uvalde, Texas and a meeting with Town Administrator Jim Hartnett and Police Chief Keith Pelletier, it has been decided that all school buildings, exclusive of the administrative building, will be staffed with a police officer for the remainder of the school year.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO