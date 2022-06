FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The ABCA/Rawlings and D3baseball.com All-Region teams were released recently, and Farmingdale State College senior right-hander Stephen Clancy (Mineola, N.Y.) was selected as the Region 3 Pitcher of the Year on both lists. He was also named to the All-Region 3 First Team in both slates, while teammate and senior center fielder Vincent Napolitano (Bellmore, N.Y.) took home third-team kudos on the ABCA/Rawlings list.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO