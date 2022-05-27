Henrico teachers to school board: restructure the pay scale

Henrico teachers Meghan Hyatt (left) and Elizabeth Broda at the Henrico School Board chambers on Thursday evening. (Henrico Citizen/ Anna Bryson)

Henrico County Public Schools teachers who are continuing to push for a restructured pay scale addressed the Henrico School Board at its meeting on Thursday evening.

Many teachers were dismayed two weeks ago when they learned of the school division’s recruitment effort to raise the starting pay for new teachers fresh out of college. A teacher with limited experience (zero to six years) and a bachelor’s degree will be paid $50,464 starting this fall, and beginning teachers with a master’s degree and limited experience will be paid $52,887.

The announcement peeved some veteran teachers who make a smaller salary now than what new teachers with no experience will make starting this fall. Those veteran teachers’ salaries will surpass the pay for new, inexperienced teachers’ this fall due to a 5.06% pay raise for county employees that will take effect July 1.

Meghan Hyatt, a teacher at Gayton Elementary School, said Thursday that in her 11th year teaching in HCPS, she makes an annual salary of $55,287. But a colleague with identical years of experience in HCPS and the same degree is only making around $53,000. Another teacher with 14 years of experience makes the same salary as Hyatt, she said.

That’s because HCPS’ teacher pay steps don’t correlate with years of experience in the school division, a system dissimilar from other Virginia school systems.

Hyatt took a two-year gap while her colleague didn’t.

Where a Henrico teacher falls on the pay steps depends on any system-wide pay plan adjustments made after he or she was hired. So, the primary way for a teacher to get bumped up a step is for the county government to decide to give everybody a step increase. That’s why a teacher who has been with HCPS for 11 years wouldn’t be on the same step as another teacher who had been with HCPS for 11 years during a different time period.

Henrico County operates on a unified pay plan, which means that HCPS employees and county government employees all receive the same pay step increases at the same time (with some exceptions).

Matthew Wilson, a physics teacher at Deep Run High School with 18 years of teaching experience – 11 in HCPS – addressed the school board Thursday.

“I am excited that we are increasing the pay for new hires,” Wilson said. “It’s absolutely right. But you can’t forget about the teachers that have experience. Those who act as mentors to new teachers. I will make $8,000 more than a new grad hired this year. Why is 18 years experience valued at three quarters of a percent increase per year? That doesn’t even cover the general cost of inflation.

“In class, I try to teach my students how to interpret trends over time. The only interpretation that I can come up with with this current pay scale is that Henrico County does not value classroom experience. I struggle to understand why a teacher with half my experience makes more than I do, or coworkers with 25 years experience have a pay rate that I can never achieve in your current step systems. Or even what a step really is.”

The page on the HCPS website titled “teacher salary scales” was blank until May 13, shortly after the publication of a Henrico Citizen article detailing the confusion around the teacher compensation plan. The page now shows the pay scale and a 10-year history of salary adjustments for teachers.

“The step schedule, which was just recently made public and easily accessible a short time ago, is poorly constructed and endlessly frustrating,” said Henrico High School teacher Elizabeth Broda as she addressed the school board Thursday. “Many teachers don’t know why they’re on the step they are. Please align steps with years of service, make salary predictable year to year, don’t make teachers guess what they might be paid.”

Teachers with limited experience typically are hired in on step 1. The higher starting pay for teachers with limited experience, which was announced May 9, was configured by moving the starting point for every new teacher with six or fewer years of experience to step 2 next year.

Step 2 correlates with a $50,464 salary for those with a bachelor’s degree and $52,887 for those with a master’s degree. Most current teachers are between steps 2 and 4, according to data provided by HCPS (shown in the graph below). Those steps pay between $50,464 and $55,426.

The pay scale goes up to step 32, but HCPS did not provide detailed data regarding the number of teachers on each step beyond step 26, except the fact that there are 39 teachers between steps 27 and 32. The last step, 32, pays $101,958 for those with a bachelor’s degree and $106,853 for those with a master’s degree. It is unclear whether any teachers are on step 32.

“The salary scale goes up to step 32. This is a facade and a farce and truthfully will never be realized by 95% of your current teaching staff who are stuck in mid-range steps that have no connection to our years of service,” Broda said. “Please reevaluate the steps, support the work we do year after year because we earned it.”

About four years ago, a county committee dedicated to studying salary compression recommended restructuring the school division’s current placement scale for teachers as a short-term strategy to mitigate salary compression. The recommendation was never implemented, and discussions about salary compression were tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to HCPS spokeswoman Eileen Cox.

