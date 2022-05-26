Exelixis Announces Results from Phase 2 Trial of Cabozantinib in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma at ASCO 2022

Albany NY, United States: Oxycodone is an opioid that is generally present in tablet shape or liquid formation. It is mainly used as a pain reliever. There are two main types of oxycodone based on their activity component. They are long-activity component and short activity component. The development of the global oxycodone market has been gaining shape since last few years with increasing demand for the same to relieve post-surgery pain. Moreover, with growing prevalence of chronic disorders, the market is expected to receive prime benefits from the same.

