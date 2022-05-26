Exelixis Announces Results from Phase 2 Trial of Cabozantinib in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma at ASCO 2022
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced results from a phase 2, investigator-sponsored trial of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The data will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0