A Texas state police official said officers waited nearly an hour for back-up before entering the elementary school classroom where a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers because they worried they “could’ve been shot.” Evalde police officers were accused by parents of not intervening fast enough when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos armed with an AR-15 barricaded himself inside a classroom, staying inside the room and massacring students, whose bodies were reportedly found in piles and had to be identified via DNA tests. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a Thursday interview with CNN that the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO