Campbell County, WY

Campbell County Public Library System outlines impact of optional 1% sales tax fund cut

By Mary Stroka
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo.— Campbell County Commissioners are in the process of ending the use of optional 1% sales tax funds for Campbell County Public Library System children’s and young adults’ services. Campbell County Public Library System’s youth and young adult services’ budget is $100,687, and $41,750 of...

county17.com

county17.com

Jim Ford announces run for Campbell County Board of Commissioners

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jim Ford announced Friday his bid for a seat on the Campbell County County Board of Commissioners. Ford, who was born and raised in Campbell County, said in a news release that he believes becoming commissioner would be a way he can give back to the community.
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through May 21

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 14. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The $4 Million “I Love Wyoming” Community App makes its Debut in Gillette

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - Walk around the streets of any town in Wyoming, and it won’t be very long until you find a person with their shoulders hunched over and their head down, staring at a smart phone. In fact, studies show that the average person spends a third of their waking hours on their smart phone. What’s even more interesting is that those hours are spent almost entirely inside of smart phone apps specifically.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper Trump rally to be held inside, masks ‘highly encouraged’ during check in process

CASPER, Wyo. – Former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally on Saturday will be held inside at the Ford Wyoming Center. No reason was given for the apparent switch from an outside to an inside rally, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is predicting thunderstorms and strong winds after 1 p.m. on Saturday, with possible gusts exceeding 40 mph.
CASPER, WY
Campbell County, WY
Government
Gillette, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Wright, WY
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Thunderstorm watch issued for Campbell County

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., per NWS, which advises that some storms could be severe with potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper High School Student Hit By Car Near Kelly Walsh

A Kelly Walsh student was struck by a car Thursday afternoon near the high school. Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department stated that CPD Officers responded to the 900 block of South Walsh Drive at 12:50 p.m. for a report of a car accident with potential injuries.
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, May 27

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

(PHOTO GALLERY) Crowd in Casper turns out for Donald Trump rally on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. – Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday afternoon almost immediately after Harriet Hageman spoke during a “Save America” rally at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday. Hageman, who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney in the upcoming primaries, was received enthusiastically by the...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming to See Its 2nd Ever Traffic Jam After Trump Rally

The old saying is that Wyoming is a small town with long streets. For such a large amount of land, this state has a very small population. So Wyoming really never sees traffic jams, except maybe for people trying to get into Yellowstone. BUT THERE WAS THAT ONE TIME!. The...
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheney Billboards Welcome Attendees to Casper Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of satirical billboards attacking a primary opponent to the re-election campaign of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has gone up in Casper just days before a scheduled appearance by former President Donald Trump. The billboards mostly address the prior support...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Cooler temps, rain in Memorial Day forecast

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Anyone with outdoor plans for Memorial Day should consider bringing a light jacket and an umbrella. An active weather pattern will set up most of eastern Wyoming for cooler temperatures and high chances of rain through the rest of the weekend and Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
GILLETTE, WY

