NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One of the best to ever don a Bruins jersey is returning to the Belmont University women's basketball program. The Bruins' all-time blocks leader and two-time Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Sally McCabe has been selected as Belmont women's basketball's director of operations, announced head coach Bart Brooks Tuesday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO