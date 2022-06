HENNIKER, N.H.- The New England College baseball team placed two players on the D3baseball.com All-Region teams, as announced on Tuesday afternoon. Junior Shayne Audet was named First-Team All-Region after being named the NECC Pitcher of the Year. Audet helped the Pilgrims to a 9-3 conference record, landing the top seed in the conference tournament. The senior was top in the league in total (79) and strikeouts per game (14.13). His strikeouts per game are tenth in NCAA Division III. He finished with a 1.61 ERA, good for second in the league and ninth in NCAA Division III. In conference play, his 0.75 ERA led the NECC. He only allowed conference opponents to hit .104 against him, which was best in the league. He was a three-time NECC Pitcher of the Week selection (weeks ending 3/27/22, 4/24/22, and 5/1/22).

