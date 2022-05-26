How Black Kids Benefit From AP Classes — Even Without College Credit
The breakdown by race from 2020, the last year the College Board released such data, shows that only about half of Black students who took AP exams earned a score that qualified for college credit. Black students also have the widest gap between the rate of students who took an AP exam and also earned credit.
