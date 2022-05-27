ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Powerhouse performance: Western Albemarle roars to big win over Atlee 23-10

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Western Albemarle controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 23-10 victory over Atlee on May 26 in Virginia girls high school lacrosse.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

