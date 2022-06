After struggling for months to keep buses showing up on time, Capital Metro said it finally has enough drivers to maintain existing service. The agency recruited 156 bus drivers since January, the same month starting pay increased from $17.50/hour to $22/hour. The pay raise was included in a labor agreement between frontline employees and MV Transportation, the Dallas-based company hired by CapMetro to operate and maintain buses.

