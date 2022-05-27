ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Deep Run engulfs Lloyd C. Bird in flames 11-1

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0frtOY8u00

Deep Run controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 11-1 victory over Lloyd C. Bird in a Virginia high school softball matchup.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Comments / 0

Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia not awarded host site in NCAA baseball regionals

As expected, Virginia was not awarded a host site in this week’s NCAA Baseball Tournament. Auburn, Texas, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon State, Florida, East Carolina, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Louisville, Stanford, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma State. The NCAA will announce the 64-team field for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Christopher Newport heading to national championship series

SALEM, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport softball is just two wins away from a national championship. Brooke Greaver led off the ninth inning with a walk-off solo home run to power the Captains past Texas Lutheran, 4-3. CNU improves to 3-0 in the Women's College World Series and advances to the championship series which begins Monday.
SALEM, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia picks up commitment from in-state running back Hawthorne

Tony Elliott has picked up his first running back commitment as Virginia’s head coach, reaching out to an in-state prospect as his future ball carrier. Donte’ Hawthorne, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Fredericksburg, announced on his Twitter account Sunday that he had committed to the Cavaliers. Hawthorne was offered by UVA on April 5, a few days after he had visited Virginia Tech. He attended Virginia’s Blue-White game on April 23 and liked how Elliott used his running backs.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Allen, VA
Sports
Glen Allen, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Glen Allen, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Virginia Grown gets new look; upgrades to program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a lover of all things Virginia Grown, you might have noticed some changes recently, a new website and a fresh logo. “The Virginia Grown program was established in 1995. It helps support farmers, producers, and growers, along with farmers’ markets through our website where they can search our database to find out where to buy fresh produce throughout the Commonwealth,” explained Rob Davenport, director of marketing and development for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

FOR THE RECORD JUNE 2022

Richmond-based Dominion Energy Inc. asked the State Corporation Commission for permission in early May to increase Virginia residential customer bills by about $9 a month to account for rising fuel prices. According to federal data, Virginia already has high electric bills. Dominion cited dramatic increases in fuel prices stemming from the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine as reasons it needs to charge more to cover what’s known as the “fuel factor” component of its electric rates. A $9 increase would raise the typical residential customer bill by about 7%, wrote Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. (VirginiaBusiness.com)
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd C. Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Flames#Highschoolsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC12

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

James River crests at over 9 feet making for unsafe conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Goochland Fire Rescue saved five people and a dog in two separate incidents over the weekend. Richmond Fire Department’s Water Rescue team also saw several water rescues over the Memorial Day weekend, most at Belle Isle. The National Weather Service reported the James River crested slightly...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy