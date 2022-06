EL PASO – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in San Angelo and West Texas. According to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland and Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking, and physical and sexual…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO