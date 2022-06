Opposition to the city of Cape Coral annexation of land on Pine Island is becoming habitual for many islanders. At a meeting of the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District Wednesday, May 25, residents were up in arms once again over the request for a voluntary annexation of the land on the east end of the island, where Burnt Store Road and Veterans Parkway meet Pine Island Road, just as you enter and exit the island into the city of Cape Coral.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO