ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar slides for second week as traders adjust Fed rate hike views

By John Mccrank
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evsi5_0frtKL3X00

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Friday on its way to a second-straight weekly decline as traders pared expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and as improving inflation and consumer spending data eased recession fears.

The dollar index , which measures the safe-haven currency against a basket of six other major currencies, fell as low as 101.43, its weakest since April 25. On a weekly basis, it was down 1.24%, following a 1.45% decline the previous week. At 3:10 p.m. Eastern time (1910 GMT), the dollar was down 0.059% at 101.66.

"We continue to think that the best of the broader USD rally is behind us now and while the USD may not fall significantly yet, further gains seem unlikely," strategists from Scotiabank said in a client note.

The "Fed is fully priced and expectations for rate hikes later in the year may be subject to revision if the economy slows more quickly than expected," they said.

The greenback hit a nearly two-decade peak above 105 earlier this month but has declined along with outlooks for the magnitude of likely Fed rate hikes this year, which have been fueled in part by fears over runaway inflation.

"The dollar is losing altitude as the view of the Fed pausing rate hikes in the fall gains traction," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Minutes from the Fed's May meeting this week showed most participants believed 50 basis-point hikes would be appropriate at the June and July policy meetings, but many thought big, early hikes would allow room to pause later in the year to assess whether tighter policy is helping to tame inflation.

Although inflation continued to increase in April, it rose less than in recent months, data showed on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2%, the smallest gain since November 2020, after shooting up 0.9% in March. For the 12 months through April, the PCE price index advanced 6.3% after jumping 6.6% in March. read more

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday, but briefly bounced off session lows after the April inflation figures, which boosted hopes that the worst of soaring price pressures has passed. read more

A separate report showed U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected last month as households boosted purchases of goods and services.

Next week's key U.S. report will be the nonfarm payrolls numbers for May at the end of the week.

"The jobs data will shed some light on the scope for tightening from the third-quarter forward," said Manimbo.

The euro has been the chief beneficiary of the dollar's decline, but that momentum has also stalled as investors believe much of the expected rate hikes from the European Central Bank have been priced into current levels.

The single currency was flat for the day at $1.0731, having earlier risen to its highest levels in a month. Sterling was 0.16% higher at $1.2628.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rallied 0.8% to $0.7156, while the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.88% to $0.6535.

Better risk sentiment did not help bitcoin , however, which was 2.59% lower at $28,426, continuing this week's gradual decline from the psychologically important $30,000 level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWPmr_0frtKL3X00
King dollar

Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks fall

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased towards 62 against the dollar on Thursday, stabilising in a relatively narrow range after sharp and uncontrolled moves last week caused by an imbalance of supply and demand on Moscow Exchange. At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 61.76...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX slip as markets fret over inflation, hawkish cenbanks

* Rupiah bucks regional weakness to rise 0.5% * South Korean markets underperform * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan down 1% By Savyata Mishra June 2 (Reuters) - Asian currencies continued to slide on Thursday as lingering concerns over elevated inflation risked a more hawkish turn by global central banks and piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the South Korean won leading losses. The won dropped as much as 1.3%, its sharpest intra-day loss since May 12. Hawkish bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes rose as investors shrugged off the latest economic data and continued to fret over inflation and the threat of recession. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Euro zone inflation data and European Central Bank officials' remarks cemented concerns that the ECB might accelerate its monetary tightening path. "Stagflation-type risks for EM (emerging markets) Asia are magnified not despite, but precisely because of, an aggressively hawkish U.S. Fed," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht slipped for the third day in row, down 0.2%, as the greenback held firm, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields in the Asian trading session. Taiwan's dollar fell 0.4%, Singapore's dollar was down 0.2% while the Indian rupee dipped 0.1%. In contrast, Indonesia's rupiah rose 0.6%, its highest level since April 28, as the currency played catch up after returning from a holiday. Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday, after the Malaysian Palm Oil Council lowered its production outlook for the world's second largest producer, with export restrictions in top producer Indonesia further squeezing global supplies. Asian equities fell, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness. South Korean shares led with a 1% drop. A private-sector survey showed that the country's factory activity growth slowed in May amid supply-chain disruptions due to China's COVID-19 lockdown measures. Shares in Singapore fell 0.5%, Philippines lost 0.7% and Thailand's main index was down 0.3%. Jakarta equities rose in early trade, but pared gains to fall 0.1%, giving in to the broader market weakness. Indonesia saw a nearly 500% surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April as travel continued to bounce back after the easing of COVID-19 curbs, data by Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday. Markets will look to more U.S. employment data due later Thursday and to Friday's U.S. payroll data. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 61 bps to 2.6% ** On South Korean benchmark KOSPI: technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.19% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.39%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.01% ** India's RBI will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0529 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.05 -11.5 <.N2 -0.08 -4.71 0 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.24 -5.18 <.SS 0.16 -12.4 S> EC> 4 India -0.11 -4.22 <.NS 0.18 -4.62 EI> Indones +0.52 -1.76 <.JK -0.10 8.52 ia SE> Malaysi -0.23 -5.17 <.KL -0.32 -1.22 a SE> Philipp -0.04 -2.86 <.PS -0.80 -6.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.22 -5.09 <.KS -1.16 -10.8 C> 11> 5 Singapo -0.20 -2.03 <.ST -0.37 3.47 re I> Taiwan -0.40 -5.78 <.TW -0.56 -8.98 II> Thailan -0.16 -2.95 <.SE -0.31 -0.16 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares slide on tech rout, subdued financials

* ASX 200 energy sub-index gains most in 2 months (Updates to close) June 2 - Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, led by declines in financial and technology stocks, following overnight Wall Street losses as renewed fears of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite. The S&P/ASX...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia FX bears retreat slightly, China concerns persist - Reuters poll

June 2 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on Asian currencies reduced on signs that China's economic pain may abate with easing of COVID-19 curbs, but analysts were still wary of future lockdowns and the direction of U.S. monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions on South Korea's won...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Australian Dollar#European Central Bank#U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Usd#Scotiabank
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Biden administration to announce $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will unveil the...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Major Gulf bourses track global shares, oil prices lower

June 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices and global equities lower, with the Dubai index on course to snap four sessions of gains. The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.81%, on widespread investor...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Biden to push new economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Previewing Biden's...
POTUS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy