Compete RI will streamline Rhode Island’s grant writing and application processes to secure tens of millions in Biden Infrastructure Law Funding. EAST PROVIDENCE, RI - Governor Dan McKee, joined by members of Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation, today announced a strategic initiative with the Partnership for Rhode Island called CompeteRI. CompeteRI will help Rhode Island state agencies, municipalities, and nonprofits more effectively compete for federal funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Today’s announcement was held at South Quay, an undeveloped parcel in East Providence that will soon transform to be a central hub of the Northeast’s growing offshore wind economy.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO