Prep softball roundup: Lakeview, Henley advance to state quarterfinals

Marcia Carlson, Monmouth, OR and formerly of Klamath Falls, OR passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Heron Pointe Senior Living in Monmouth, OR. A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Heron Pointe Senior Living. Marcia Ann Carlson, the daughter of Perry F. Bosworth and Mary M. Maxon Crosley, was born August 17, 1937 in Webster City, IA. She graduated from Webster City High School in 1955. She married Garwin T. Carlson on September 9, 1955 in Webster City, IA. . She and her family lived in Iowa before moving west to Wyoming and finally settling in Klamath Falls in 1974. She retired from her administrative assistant position at OIT in Klamath Falls in 1993. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Garwin of Monmouth, Oregon; sons Randy(Emma) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; Scott(Miriam) Carlson of Stanhope, IA; Tom (Audrey) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; daughter Jolene(Bob) Trost of Dallas, OR; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Beth Ganseveld. Marcia had a love of quilting and she has wrapped up many family and friends with her love through her gifts of quilts. Cards may be sent to Garwin Carlson 504 Gwinn St E #108 Monmouth, OR 97361. Memorials may be sent to the Klamath Lake County Food Bank.

