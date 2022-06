(Salt Lake City, UT) — A one-time candidate for President of the United States says something needs to be done to protect children from violence involving guns. Senator Mitt Romney was asked about the subject yesterday following a Memorial Day event in Salt Lake City. The Utah Republican said last week’s mass shooting at a school in Texas was senseless and that federal lawmakers recognize that something needs to be done. He thinks stronger background checks and the creation of “red flag” laws could be used to help curb gun violence around the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO