STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford will host an NCAA regional for the 20th time in program history, selected as the No. 2 national seed on Monday. Stanford enters the NCAA Tournament carrying a top-eight national seed for the first time since being tabbed the No. 2 seed in 2018. Should the Cardinal advance through the regional round, Stanford would be in line to host a super regional with a spot in the College World Series at stake.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO