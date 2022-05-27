ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Buildings shaken as magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off East Timor

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was felt strongly. A video shared on social media showed people exiting a shopping mall in Dili by stairs.

"It's quite big," Francez Suni, director of information of East Timor's GMN TV told Reuters in text message.

"Our staff ran out of the building because it was shaking."

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the quake did not trigger a tsunami threat warning.

The earthquake was felt by residents in the Australian city of Darwin, more than 700 km (435 miles) away, according to Australian media reports and residents' posts on social media.

East Timor and neighbouring Indonesia straddle the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and struck about 29 km east-southeast of Lospalos. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake magnitude was 6.1 and 50 km deep.

Reporting by Angie Teo in Jakarta, Ed Davies in Sydney and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#East Timor#Volcano#Gmn Tv#Bmkg#Australian#Usgs
Reuters

Monsoon rains lash India's Kerala coast, two days ahead of usual

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - India's annual monsoon, which delivers about 70% of the country's rainfall, arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on Sunday, the state-run India Meteorological Department said, two days ahead of the usual time. The department forecast on May 13 that monsoon rains were...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 28 (Reuters) - At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said. Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Sydney
Reuters

Australia's Predictive Discovery raises $55 million for Guinea gold mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australian exploration firm Predictive Discovery has agreed $55 million in funding from institutional investors through a share placement to develop its Bankan gold project in Guinea, it said on Monday. Predictive Discovery will use the cash to complete baseline environmental studies and continue drilling with an aim...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Japan's April factory output slumps in sign of pressure on economy

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as...
RETAIL
Reuters

Eramet eyes more South American lithium in battery shift

PARIS (Reuters) - Eramet is interested in developing more lithium production sites in South America, including in Chile and Bolivia, as it pursues a shift towards minerals for electric vehicle batteries, the French mining firm’s strategy head said. The company was also looking at potential for building more plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Global oil refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand

May 31 (Reuters) - Refiners worldwide are struggling to meet global demand for diesel and gasoline, exacerbating high prices and aggravating shortages from big consumers like the United States and Brazil to smaller countries like war-ravaged Ukraine and Sri Lanka. World fuel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy