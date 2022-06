Australia’s economy edged closer back towards normal in the three months to March, growing by 0.8% in the quarter (which is towards the upper end of economic growth before COVID hit in early 2020) and 3.3% over the year to the March (which is somewhat higher than before the pandemic). The economy is now 4.5% bigger than before the COVID pandemic started. This is a stronger recovery than experienced in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Canada. Japan’s economy remains smaller than it was before COVID. Consumer spending grew an impressive 1.5% in the March...

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO