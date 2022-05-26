ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, CA

A Passion for Giving Back

This story originally appeared on Zócalo Public Square. Among the thousands of students who graduated from San Diego State last weekend was one of California’s youngest and most unlikely philanthropists. I first profiled Fabiola Moreno Ruelas, now 21, three summers ago, after meeting her in Gonzales. Her...

Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Voices of Monterey Bay is a not-for-profit bilingual news organization serving Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

