Hundreds of Rabbanim and Dayanim Gather to Learn the Latest Medical Innovations and Relevant Halachah in the Field of Woman’s health
BROOKLYN, NY – An overflowing crowd of rabbanim, dayanim, and chassan madrichim participated in asifos in BoroPark and Lakewood last week. The Boro Park event was chaired by Rav Yitzchok Melber shlit”a, worldwide posek and dayan in Yerushalayim, and founder of the Tahareinu organization. His lecture integrated the latest medical breakthroughs...www.boropark24.com
Comments / 0