Hundreds of Rabbanim and Dayanim Gather to Learn the Latest Medical Innovations and Relevant Halachah in the Field of Woman’s health

A new three-story residential building at 1237 57th St. will soon provide 27 new condos on what is now the vacant lot that is located between 12th and 13th Avenues. To break ground, the firm of Archimaera Architecture has filed permits with the NYC Department of Buildings, according to New York Nimby, although a completion date has not yet been announced.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO