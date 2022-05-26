ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

State Boys Golf Champs Crowned on Wednesday

gifamilyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLASS A - Results. 1) Lincoln East - 2) Omaha Westside - 3) Elkhorn South. 1) Scotus - 2) Doniphan Trumbull -...

gifamilyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
gifamilyradio.com

Grand Island Native to Transfer from Kansas to Nebraska

(Grand Island, NE) - It's off to the next chapter for Grand Island native Casey Burnham when it comes to collegiate baseball. The 2018 Senior High graduate announced over the Memorial Day Weekend that after four years at the University of Kansas playing baseball for the Jayhawks that he would be transferring to Nebraska for his fifth season as a grad transfer. During his time at KU, Burnham played some right field but primarily played in center field for the Jayhawks. Burnham appeared in 49 games in 2019. 2020 of course got cut short due to Covid 19 was only 12 games. In 2021 Burnham played in 23 games but then suffered a wrist injury that later required surgery. This past season Burnham appeared in 27 games for Kansas where he had 80 at-bats with 21 hits and 5 RBI's. Below listen to an interview with Burnham as KRGI's Matt Williams caught up with the soon-to-be Husker before he takes off to Alaska where he will play summer ball.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Home Federal goes 2-2 over the Memorial Day Weekend

(Grand Island, NE) - The Home Federal Senior American Legion baseball team took part in the Grand Island/Hastings Invite over the Memorial Day Weekend. Grand Island would pick up wins vs North Platte & Kearney Runza but fall to Hickman & Hastings. Grand Island on the season is now 3-2. Next action will be on Wednesday, June 1st ast GI will host Columbus. Listen live on KRGI 1430/105.5 & krgi.com. Pump & Pantry Pregame Show at 7:15pm from Ryder Park.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Mavericks End Season in Summit League Final

TULSA, Okla. – As only the seventh No. 4 seed to advance to the Summit League championship game, Omaha had a tough task ahead of it knowing it had to beat Oral Roberts on its home field twice Sunday. After all, the Golden Eagles entered the championship having won...
OMAHA, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Felon Arrested After Making Terroristic Threats

A Grand Island man has been arrested after threatening another man’s life. Matthew Stout was contacted and arrested after he reportedly threatened a male and a female with a large hunting style knife. Stout threatened the male by telling him he was going to die while holding the knife...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy