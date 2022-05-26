State Boys Golf Champs Crowned on Wednesday

(Grand Island, NE) - It's off to the next chapter for Grand Island native Casey Burnham when it comes to collegiate baseball. The 2018 Senior High graduate announced over the Memorial Day Weekend that after four years at the University of Kansas playing baseball for the Jayhawks that he would be transferring to Nebraska for his fifth season as a grad transfer. During his time at KU, Burnham played some right field but primarily played in center field for the Jayhawks. Burnham appeared in 49 games in 2019. 2020 of course got cut short due to Covid 19 was only 12 games. In 2021 Burnham played in 23 games but then suffered a wrist injury that later required surgery. This past season Burnham appeared in 27 games for Kansas where he had 80 at-bats with 21 hits and 5 RBI's. Below listen to an interview with Burnham as KRGI's Matt Williams caught up with the soon-to-be Husker before he takes off to Alaska where he will play summer ball.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO