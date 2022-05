MOUNT VERNON – Knox County needs 1,800 spots open for child care, the Area Development Foundation told City Council at its May 23 meeting. Sam Filkins, vice president of the Area Development Foundation, and Julia Suggs, an administrative specialist for the ADF, presented the results of a workforce study on child care to City Council. The county has only 51% of its workforce employed, so the Area Development Foundation is looking for ways to help people enter the workforce.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO