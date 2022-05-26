New Horizon School Pasadena Celebrates Eid Breakfast!

Mana Nakagawa ’99 is the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Mana leads global strategy and operations for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives at Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook). In her time at Meta, she has also led key efforts to advance gender and racial equity at Facebook, from developing women’s leadership programs, building global communities for women of color in tech, and creating programs for male allies to act as inclusive partners in the workplace. Prior to joining Meta, Mana led international research efforts for Sheryl Sandberg’s global bestseller book, Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead, where she conducted global research efforts for the publication of Lean In in over 50 countries.

