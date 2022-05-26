ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

New Horizon School Pasadena Celebrates Eid Breakfast!

Cover picture for the articleNew Horizon School Pasadena (NHSP) celebrated Eid Breakfast with the community! This religious holiday is observed by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of the Ramadan. It is a time for private visits,...

pasadenanow.com

pasadenanow.com

PWS Alum Parent John C Reilly Visits Mendocino Campus

Pasadena Waldorf School (PWS) Alum parent and dear friend of the PWS community John C Reilly stopped by its Mendocino campus recently to visit his creation, the beautiful 40×40 canopy that he affectionately calls “Old Glory.”. John designed this back in 2017 using sacred geometry and realized the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Committee to Discuss ‘Tiny Villages’ to Help Combat Homelessness

The City Council’s Economic Development and Technology committee will discuss tiny villages as a strategy to combat homelessness. According to a staff report the need for non-congregate interim housing has grown more urgent since the pandemic began. The “tiny home villages” model has become popular nationwide and locally, and...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena High School 2022 Book Award Recipients

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the SPHS counselors hosted a luncheon to celebrate the 2022 Book Award winners. The counselors annually select 11th grade students who best meet the merits of the individual awards. The books are donated by various colleges and universities. Congratulations to the five award-winning students:. Alicia...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Honors Its Fallen

Before what many described as the largest such gathering in recent memory, those who came to pay Memorial Day homage to the fallen joined members, friends and loved ones of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 446 gathered at Memorial Park on Monday to honor Pasadena’s hometown heroes. Following...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Pauses to Remember The Men and Women of U.S. Military Who Died in Line of Duty

Pasadenans will pause today to honor all men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country. At 10:30 a.m., a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Pasadena Chapter at the site of the Vietnam War Memorial in Pasadena’s Memorial Park, located at 35 E. Holly Street.
pasadenanow.com

Chandler Congratulates Mana Nakagawa ’99, 2022 Recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award

Mana Nakagawa ’99 is the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Mana leads global strategy and operations for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives at Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook). In her time at Meta, she has also led key efforts to advance gender and racial equity at Facebook, from developing women’s leadership programs, building global communities for women of color in tech, and creating programs for male allies to act as inclusive partners in the workplace. Prior to joining Meta, Mana led international research efforts for Sheryl Sandberg’s global bestseller book, Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead, where she conducted global research efforts for the publication of Lean In in over 50 countries.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena LEARNs: PUSD’s Premiere Expanded Learning Program is Back for A Summer of Academic Rigor and Enrichment Fun!

Pasadena LEARNs’ 6-week program provides accelerated learning in English Language Arts, literacy, and math through disguised learning activities. Students author books, give oral presentations, and learn about money, creative advertising, and marketing. And just when you thought the learning fun was over, students enjoy even more hands-on, creative enrichment...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PWP to Implement New Emergency Water Conservation Regulation Issued by State Water Board

The Pasadena Water and Power will implement additional emergency drought measures starting June 6, in compliance with new State Water Resource Control Board restrictions. Passed on May 24, the Emergency Water Conservation regulation, which applies only to commercial, industrial and institutional properties, prohibits irrigating “non-functional turf” or turf that is not used for any recreational purpose, such as grass in front of or next to large industrial or commercial buildings.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Recognize Those Who Died Defending Our Nation, Mayor Gordo Says in Memorial Day Message, And Keep the Uvalde Mass Shooting Victims in Your Heart and Prayers

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo delivered a somber Memorial Day message by video in which he urged Pasadenans to uphold those who died in service to the country and to remember the young victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and their families. Gordo’s nearly-three-minute speech was released Thursday by the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

DMV Extends Summer Hours Starting Thursday

The Department of Motor Vehicles field office in Pasadena will open an hour earlier beginning Thursday, June 2 through the end of September. On Thursday, the DMV said Pasadena DMV at 49 S. Rosemead Blvd. will join 63 other field offices across the state in opening at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday, when they open at 9 a.m. These offices will close at 5 p.m. daily.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

DUI Saturation and “Know Your Limit” Operations Planned for Saturday

On Saturday, June 4, the Pasadena Police Department will have officers throughout the community conducting DUI enforcement and educating the public on how to monitor their alcohol intake through the “Know Your Limit” program. The Pasadena Police Department’s ultimate goal is to educate the driving public while at the same time reducing serious injuries and fatal collisions.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Sidewalk, Alley and On-Street Dining Permit Fees Go Before City Committee

The Pasadena City Council’s Economic Development and Technology Committee will discuss new sidewalk, alley and on-street dining permit fees that are proposed to be included in the City’s General Fee Schedule next year during a special meeting Wednesday, June 1, starting at 4 p.m. Through the EDTech Committee,...
PASADENA, CA

