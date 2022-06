DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leading 7-0 after four innings, the Johnsonburg baseball team was feeling pretty good. Redbank Valley, though, had one more comeback in it. The Bulldogs closed to 7-5, but the Rams added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and Aiden Zimmerman got a strikeout sandwiched around a a pair of flyouts with one on in the top of the seventh to win the District 9 Class 2A title, 9-5, at Showers Field Monday afternoon.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO