ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four arrested in threat made against high school in the RGV

By Shane Rackley
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048vQh_0frs6JXL00

An anonymous tip to officials in the Rio Grande Valley led to four arrests in an alleged plot to attack a school.

Donna police said on Tuesday they received a tip that someone may have been planning an attack on a school campus this week.

Donna PD, along with the ATF, FBI, and other area police investigated the situation.

Officials arrested two adults and two minors who may be involved in the threat.

The Donna ISD has canceled all classes on campus as a precaution until next Tuesday.

Two suspects are expected to be arraigned on terroristic threat charges Thursday and the two minors will appear in juvenile court Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#High School#Fbi#Police#Violent Crime#Atf
Daily Mail

Uvalde mayor now insists the town's under-fire police chief DIDN'T lie about botched response to school massacre - as academic calls for release of photos of kids' bodies to force a reckoning on gun control

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas has hit back at claims that local law enforcement lied about their initial response to last week's deadly school shooting, after the state's lieutenant governor accused cops of dishonesty. 'Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was 'not told the truth' are not true,'...
UVALDE, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy