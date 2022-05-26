Four arrested in threat made against high school in the RGV

An anonymous tip to officials in the Rio Grande Valley led to four arrests in an alleged plot to attack a school.

Donna police said on Tuesday they received a tip that someone may have been planning an attack on a school campus this week.

Donna PD, along with the ATF, FBI, and other area police investigated the situation.

Officials arrested two adults and two minors who may be involved in the threat.

The Donna ISD has canceled all classes on campus as a precaution until next Tuesday.

Two suspects are expected to be arraigned on terroristic threat charges Thursday and the two minors will appear in juvenile court Friday.