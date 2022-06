Russia’s economy is reportedly on track to experience its deepest recession since the fall of the Soviet Union as it grappes with the impact of sanctions over its war in Ukraine. Government analysis has found it is facing a £256bn hit, with GDP set to shrink by 15 per cent this year, according to The Telegraph. Russia suffered another blow to its economy this week when the European Union decided to ban nearly all oil imports from the country in response to the invasion. Other nations and companies have moved to cut ties with Moscow and its key industries...

ECONOMY ・ 59 MINUTES AGO