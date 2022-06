In October of 2014 gusto! (Ga-Sto) opened their first location in Brookwood Village directly across from Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. It started as a place to get a quick salad, brown rice bowl, or sandwich, and then a selection of sauces or veggie combinations to top it off. The menu is still pretty simple to this day. It all starts with selecting your gusto, which is the kick/sauce of the meal, then a protein; either chicken, shrimp, tofu, or avocado and finally a base such as rice, flatbread, mixed greens, etcetera.

