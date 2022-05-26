ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Morgan County Land Transfers 5-26-22

morgancountypress.com
 6 days ago

Ralph R. Ryerson to Joyce M. Ryerson, west half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 32, township 43, range 17. Jamison Robert and Michelle Ziesch to Lazyz LLC, lot 10 Buck Creek Acres; and lot 15, block 3, Easter Hollow. Donald R. and Leona M. Drew...

morgancountypress.com

morgancountypress.com

Years Past 06-02-22

C.C. Siegel, merchant at Florence and owner of the old Lemke store building, is remodeling the Lemke building into a filling station and restaurant to be used by W.W. Griffing. June 5, 1942. Stover’s Main Street was aglow with the national colors of Memorial Day. There were more flags up...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
morgancountypress.com

Morgan County Sheriff’s Report 06-02-22

County inmates in custody…74 Federal inmates in custody…46. Monday, May 23, lost/stolen license plate on Benton Drive in Stover. Tuesday, May 24, first degree sexual abuse with victim less than 14 years of age, on Wilderness Drive in Stover. Tuesday, May 24, second degree residential burglary on Niagra...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Busy holiday weekend for businesses at Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) To celebrate the holiday weekend and to officially kick off the summer season many people traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks. The lake was one of the few areas that had the least COVID-19 restrictions last year which had sales booming. But, two businesses at the lake had different experiences this year compared to last year when it comes to business.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39. “Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Fatality Crash in St. Clair County

A fatality crash in St. Clair County took the life of Terry Hirschy, 63 of Collins Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a two-car accident on MO-13 two miles north of Collins on Saturday, May 28th at approximately 6:00pm. The fatality accident occurred as 2015 Harley Davidson, driven by...
COLLINS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Carroll County ATV accident is fatal for Norborne woman, injures two others

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A Carroll County ATV accident was fatal for a Norborne woman and injured two others Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon L. Gaddis, 31, of Boonville was driving a Kawasaki Teryx4 side-by-side on private property, east of County Road 314, at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The vehicle became airborne, struck the ground and overturned. A female juvenile passenger, 13, of Grain Valley, was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by Chariton County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. A second passenger, Amanda C. Atkison, 34, of Grain Valley, was transported to University Hospital by Lifeflight Eagle in serious condition. A third passenger, Keonna Fizer, 35, of Norborne was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Mountain Grove Man Charged with Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest

Norwood, MO. – A Mountain Grove man was arrested on Saturday night after the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man that was “high as a kite.”. A corporal with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at the Norwood Truck Stop around midnight on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The officers moved to arrest Brian Campbell, age 33 of Mountain Grove, after noticing suspected drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. When the officers attempted to arrest Campbell, he attempted to flee. Officers were able to take the suspect to the ground and, after deployment of a taser, Campbell was taken into custody.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

Springfield family loses home to devastating fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family lost their home in a raging fire Sunday night. The flames broke out in the 1400 block of Jamestown Road Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District responded. Firefighters say two minors suffered injuries in the fire. Firefighters with the Logan-Rogersville...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue teams located a swimmer’s body reported missing in Lake Springfield. Rescuers responded around 5 p.m. Witnesses say the man jumped off a dock and did not resurface. Paramedics treated another man who jumped into the water, attempting to rescue him. The Springfield Fire Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Morgan County. Jacob Kessner, 34 of Versailles, was driving along Route W 0.1 Mile South of Old Route W Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the roadway. Kessner then overcorrected then The post Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

NWS: Columbia/Jefferson City could see severe weather this evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) says while current ingredients are not there for severe weather in mid-Missouri, conditions are starting to become more favorable for that to happen. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City could see damaging winds and hail this...
COLUMBIA, MO

