Morgan County Land Transfers 5-26-22

Norwood, MO. – A Mountain Grove man was arrested on Saturday night after the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man that was “high as a kite.”. A corporal with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at the Norwood Truck Stop around midnight on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The officers moved to arrest Brian Campbell, age 33 of Mountain Grove, after noticing suspected drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. When the officers attempted to arrest Campbell, he attempted to flee. Officers were able to take the suspect to the ground and, after deployment of a taser, Campbell was taken into custody.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO