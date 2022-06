Fishers Arts Council and Conner Prairie are bringing Art on the Prairie back for its second year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The team began working together early in the year to make sure that the event met the needs of the artists and patrons who had been part of the inaugural event. Andrew Bradford, Vice President, Chief Advancement Officer of Conner Prairie is part of that team.

