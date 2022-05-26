H.S. Baseball: Dallas, Hazleton Area move to District 2 title games

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Dallas used a seven-run fifth inning to defeat Tunkhannock 10-0 Thursday in a District 2 Class 4A baseball semifinal game.

The Mountaineers (15-4) move to the championship game Wednesday and will play Wyoming Area (19-3) at a site and time to be announced. The teams didn’t play during the regular season.

Pinch hitter Ethan Tinner had the big hit in the outburst, a three-run home run. Gavin Adamski had a two-run single that allowed Dallas to end the game via the 10-run rule.

Bryan Osipower added two RBI for Dallas. Chris Killian pitched a complete game, striking out eight while surrendering three hits.

Pat Munley, Josh Brown and Tommy Sheridan had singles for Tunkhannock, which ended its season at 6-14.

Hazleton Area 16, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Nick Biasi and Brett Antolick combined on a four-inning no-hitter as Hazleton Area defeated Wilkes-Barre Area in a D2/4-6A semifinal game halted by the 15-run rule.

Hazleton Area (19-1) will play Williamsport (14-6) in the title game on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced. WBA ended its year at 3-18.

Biasi struck out seven of the 11 batters he faced over three innings. Antolick finished up with two strikeouts in one inning of work.

Everyone in the Hazleton Area batting order scored. Bryce Molinaro homered twice. Antolick, Kyle Peters, Josh Halcisak and Jorge Rodriguez also homered. Antolick finished with four RBI and Rodriguez had three. Peters, Molinaro and Halcisak had two each.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Blue Ridge 3, Berwick 0

The Bulldogs’ season came to an end as Blue Ridge was named District 2 Class 2A champion with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 sweep.

Both teams had lost in the District 1/2/11 subregional semifinals earlier in the week but had one final match as the last District 2 teams standing in the bracket to decide the champion.

Leading Berwick in the match were Hunter Madl had (12 kills, 5 digs), Graham Marshman (6 kills, 16 digs), Blaze Croop (2 aces, 9 service points, 3 assists, 17 digs), Andrew Blockus (21 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks), Zander Unger (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Justin Rodney (3 kills).

Dallas 10, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley cf-p`3`0`1`0

Brown ss`3`0`1`0

Paduck 3b-cf`2`0`0`0

Sheridan c`2`0`1`0

Baltrusaitis rf`1`0`0`0

Roxby p-3b`2`0`0`0

Welles 1b`2`0`0`0

Volker p`2`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`3`0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`2`2`1`0

Timinski cf`3`1`0`0

Paczewski ss`3`1`1`1

Killian p`4`2`1`1

Peters rf`0`1`0`0

Osipower dh`2`1`1`2

Burkhardt lf`0`0`0`0

G.Adamski c`3`1`2`2

Healey 3b`3`0`1`0

Tinner ph`1`1`1`3

Weaver 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`10`8`9

Tunkhannock`000`00 — 0

Dallas`300`07 — 10

2B — Killian. HR — Tinner.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roxby L`1.1`4`3`3`4`1

Munley`3.1`2`5`0`7`0

Volker`0.0`2`2`2`0`0

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Killian W`5`3`0`0`2`8

Hazleton Area 16, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (4 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik ss`2`0`0`0

Cook rf`2`0`0`0

J.Bottger p-3b`2`0`0`0

Novakowski 1b`2`0`0`0

Koretz lf`1`0`0`0

Kenzakoski 3b`1`0`0`0

Pampus c`1`0`0`0

Jones`0`0`0`0

Simko cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`12`0`0`0

Haz. Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`3`1`0`0

Antolick 2b-p`4`1`2`4

Molinaro ss`4`2`2`2

Biasi p-1b`2`1`1`0

Diaz 3b`2`2`1`1

Rodriguez ph`1`1`1`3

L.Russo cf`1`2`1`o

Peters 1b-2b`2`1`1`2

Lazar lf`1`2`1`1

Aponick rf-2b`1`1`0`1

Halcisak ph`1`1`1`2

Guzman cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`22`16`11`16

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`0 — 0

Hazleton Area`180`7 — 16

2B — L.Russo. HR — Peters, Halcisak, Rodriguez, Molinaro 2, Antolick.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger`1.2`4`9`9`5`0

Kenzakoski`2.0`7`7`7`2`1

Haz. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Biasi W`3`0`0`0`2`7

Antolick`1`0`0`0`0`2