PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Nine years later, many of the conditions that led to the fatal crash still exist.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO