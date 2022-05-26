Gwenna Young

Richard Hatfield, 88 of Rexburg, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home from an age-related illness. He was born December 30, 1933, in Springville, Utah, to Lawrence and Mary Hatfield. He had a very happy childhood with lots of family; cousins, aunts, uncles, and siblings doing many activities. He married Dorthella Johnson in 1952 and had six children; Patti, Karen, Christine, Leon, Teresa, and Linda. They later divorced. Rich and three brothers moved to Northern Idaho where they worked in the timber industry. He then moved to Idaho Falls with his family where he worked with another brother in the cement business. He worked at the Rexburg Lumber Co. and then worked for the carpenters union for many years. In 1968 he met and married the love of his life, Dawn Stevens. They lived in St. Anthony for 18 years then moved to Rexburg for the past 31 years. They were married for 53 wonderful years. They were very devoted to each other, they did most things together. He took care of her and she took care of him. Rich was a very loving, kind, generous man who was always willing to help others. Rich loved hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, gardening, and all the many projects he completed over the years, building his own in-board motorboats and horse trailers from materials that he recycled from other projects. He is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children; Patti Anne Dunning of Boise, Idaho, Karen Lynn (Christ) Tomcheck of Shelley, Idaho, Teresa Rae (Mark) Gibbs of Brookings, Oregon, Linda Lou (Robert) York of Boise, Idaho and Richard Leon (Jill) of Star, Idaho, as well as 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nona Russell and brother, Dee (Peggy) Hatfield both of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Christine Loughmiller, and two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Wednesday, June 1st at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Richard 12/30/1933 - 5/28/2022Hatfield.

