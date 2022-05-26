ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Gwenna Young

Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwenna Young 12/6/1930 - 5/26/2022 Gwenna Rae Young, 91, of Lyman, Idaho passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Rexburg, Idaho. Gwenna was born December 6, 1930 in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of George David Robison and Marilla Simpson Robison. Gwenna grew up in Lyman on the family farm....

Post Register

Hatfield, Richard

Richard Hatfield, 88 of Rexburg, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home from an age-related illness. He was born December 30, 1933, in Springville, Utah, to Lawrence and Mary Hatfield. He had a very happy childhood with lots of family; cousins, aunts, uncles, and siblings doing many activities. He married Dorthella Johnson in 1952 and had six children; Patti, Karen, Christine, Leon, Teresa, and Linda. They later divorced. Rich and three brothers moved to Northern Idaho where they worked in the timber industry. He then moved to Idaho Falls with his family where he worked with another brother in the cement business. He worked at the Rexburg Lumber Co. and then worked for the carpenters union for many years. In 1968 he met and married the love of his life, Dawn Stevens. They lived in St. Anthony for 18 years then moved to Rexburg for the past 31 years. They were married for 53 wonderful years. They were very devoted to each other, they did most things together. He took care of her and she took care of him. Rich was a very loving, kind, generous man who was always willing to help others. Rich loved hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, gardening, and all the many projects he completed over the years, building his own in-board motorboats and horse trailers from materials that he recycled from other projects. He is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children; Patti Anne Dunning of Boise, Idaho, Karen Lynn (Christ) Tomcheck of Shelley, Idaho, Teresa Rae (Mark) Gibbs of Brookings, Oregon, Linda Lou (Robert) York of Boise, Idaho and Richard Leon (Jill) of Star, Idaho, as well as 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nona Russell and brother, Dee (Peggy) Hatfield both of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Christine Loughmiller, and two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Wednesday, June 1st at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Richard 12/30/1933 - 5/28/2022Hatfield.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Don't miss cacti in Idaho

As I hiked near Tex Creek east of Idaho Falls, I tried to step gingerly through the sagebrush, but the sharp spines of the low-growing cactus easily penetrated the nylon outer layer of my boots, the waterproof lining and my sock, making me jump with pain and long for the days of all-leather boots.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Halle Leavitt signs letter of intent to TVCC

THOMAS – One of the more gifted and talented softball players in recent memory at Snake River High School, Halle Leavitt has inked a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. Leavitt was primarily a pitcher and a shortstop while...
ONTARIO, OR
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hacker, Susan

Susan Eleanor Pahn Hacker, 72, of Ammon, passed away March 6, 2022, at her home. Susan was born December 3, 1949, in San Diego, California, to George Pahn and Eleanor F. Hacker Pahn. She grew up and attended schools in California and graduated from Coronado High School. She continued her education and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work. Sue took great pride in helping those in need and doing her part to give back to her community. Susan made her home in Ammon, Idaho, where she worked as a social worker. Sue loved to travel and spent a large portion of her retirement years doing just that. She was an avid diver, water baby and adventure seeker. Sue also had a love for animals and was able to spoil her fair share over the years. Susan is survived by her significant other, John Hughes; brothers, Tim Hacker and Andy Hacker; along with numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to an animal shelter or rescue in Sue's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 12/3/1949 - 3/6/2022Eleanor Hacker.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Firth High graduates 53 in Class of 2022

FIRTH – Nestled next to the Snake River, the football field for Firth High School presented the perfect location Thursday for the 2022 graduating class to host its 2022 commencement exercises. The stands were filled with friends, family and well-wishers and they were exuberant in their cheers and shouts...
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Aberdeen grad to attend Stanford University

ABERDEEN — Last month, as Aberdeen High School senior Karen Escamilla-Garnica visited her future college campus, she couldn’t help but be a little nervous. The sandstone buildings with red-tile roofs were a far cry from the standard brick and vinyl siding she was used to back home, and in place of sagebrush and Russian olives were tall palm trees that cast shadows over her as she walked from building to building.
ABERDEEN, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police: One killed in Friday rollover

At approximately 4:30 p.m. May 27, 2022, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy, and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hole in One

Brandon Burke of Idaho Falls aced the 305-yard Par 4 18th hole at Pinecrest on Thursday. It's the first hole in one on 18.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chukars drop series finale at Boise

After having Sunday's game rained out in Boise, the Chukars fell to the Hawks 8-5 in Monday's matchup, snapping a three-game win streak. Six errors led to four unearned runs as Boise took a 7-2 lead after six innings. Left fielder Steve Barmakian knocked in three runs for the Chukars...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Webster, Hisako

Hisako Igawa Webster passed away in the comfort of her home on May 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the young age of 97. A native of Japan, she was always quick to let everyone know she was a Tokyo girl through and through, often using it as an explanation for her no-nonsense attitude and quick wit. She was raised by her grandmother and brothers after having lost her parents at a young age. Hisako attended nursing school in Yokohama, and after graduating, began working at the local hospital in the TB Unit. One fateful evening as she and a few friends were walking home from her shift at the hospital, they ran into a group of American Navy Sailors who persuaded them to go out for dancing and drinks. Hisako was quickly whisked off her feet by a small-town Idaho boy, Thayle Webster. They dated a brief time before he returned state side. A short time passed before he was reassigned to Japan where they quickly rekindled their relationship and married on March 18, 1952. They started a family in Japan with the birth of their eldest daughter, Marianne, while living in Yokohama. In 1953, they moved from Japan to the United States. The following years brought the births of two more daughters, Sheryl and Linda. They moved around frequently with Thayle's service in the Navy before settling down in Idaho Falls. Hisako lived her life to the fullest, spending her days sewing, crocheting, and tending to her garden. She loved going to Bingo and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Marianne (John) Thompson Clark, Sheryl Webster, and Linda (Ed) Kuharske; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, and Alisa. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thayle Webster; brothers, Ryoichi, Hideo, and Tadashi Igawa; and sister-in-law, Teruko Igawa. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Hisako 9/2/1924 - 5/24/2022Webster.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Coveney, David

David Wayne Coveney, 74, of Irwin, passed away May 20, 2022, at his home. David was born May 1, 1948, in Napa, California, to James Victor Coveney and Marion Davis Coveney. He grew up and attended schools in Manteca, Mendocino and Napa, California. He graduated from Napa High School. On April 30, 2000, he married Darla "Leigh" Casey in Reno, Nevada. After retiring in 2006, David and Leigh made their home in Irwin, Idaho. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sporting clays. He loved working in the yard and garden. David is survived by his wife, Leigh Coveney of Irwin, ID; son, David Coveney, Jr. of Lockeford, CA; daughter, Christy (Matt) Emig of Fairfield, CA; daughter, Shannon (Rainey Manzo) Kincaid of Lodi, CA; son, Brent Kincaid of Lodi, CA; brother, Virgil White of FL; sister, Carolyn (Bob) Teicheira of Los Banos, CA; mother-in-law, Doris (Meme) Casey Nash of Lodi, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Coveney; brother, Jim Coveney; sisters, Annette Coveney and Norma Coveney; and father-in-law, Don Nash. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 5/1/1948 - 5/20/2022Wayne Coveney.
IRWIN, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's report

5:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew was sent to a medical call on Round Valley Road. 12:05 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey reported an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley. 10:17 a.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle that had jackknifed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay.
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot convenience store robbed, suspect still at large

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (CBS2) — A Blackfoot convenience store was robbed Sunday morning and the suspect is still at large, police say. Police were called to a Short Stop on Broadway Street about an armed robbery. Before officers arrived, the suspect fled. Officials believe the suspect is a white man...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's Office updates feedlot abuse info, pubic concern grows

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released more information Thursday on its investigation into a local feedlot that was reported for animal abuse. Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell revealed that the sheriff’s office first a tip from Animal Recovery Mission on May 19 about a local feedlot that was reportedly improperly slaughtering animals and raising them in poor conditions.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot police respond to report of armed robbery

On 05/30/2022 at approximately 0350 hours officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were dispatched to Short Stop convenience store located at 985 South Broadway Street regarding an armed robbery call. The suspect fled the store prior to officers arriving on scene. The suspect is believed to be a white male...
BLACKFOOT, ID

