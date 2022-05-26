Interim SAAC board looks to future

Plymouth County has a new Emergency Management Coordinator. Rebecca Socknat was introduced to the Board of Supervisors today. Socknat has 21 years of experience in emergency services, including 15 years of such training in the military, and 6 years working for Emergency Services in Woodbury County. Socknat replaces Duane Walhof, who is retiring from the position.
ORANGE CITY—A longtime Orange City butcher shop has a new meat-processing outpost. Woudstra Meat Market’s sister business, Highland Post, opened in early April at 1802 Albany Place SE and held its grand opening ceremony on May 5. “We broke ground May 16 of last year, so we were...
Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison. Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux...
Armstrong, IA (KICD)– A trial date has been set for three of five former Armstrong city officials charged as part of a long-term investigation. Gregg Buum, Craig Merril and Connie Thackery will all go in front of a jury in November after they were all charged in February 2021 with various offenses ranging from theft to ongoing criminal conduct, assault with with a dangerous weapon and various forms of misconduct.
(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
LE MARS, Iowa -- A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county. Bruce R. Brock, whose Brock Auction Company conducted the sale, said the land -- about 96.33 acres of farmland and a 3.67-acre farm place at 38625 200th St., a gravel road about 5 miles southeast of Le Mars -- sold for a total of more than $2.6 million.
ORANGE CITY—Elder law attorney Ethan Huizenga remembers meeting one of his clients after her husband had been moved to a nursing home. Burdened by grief and financial worry, she wore her hopelessness in her posture. “People don’t have the information they need,” Huizenga said. “People don’t know what to...
At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer. Christina Micheal Barnish, 43 of Mason City, has been charged with second degree theft. Court documents state Barnish was employed by a Mason City liquor store and took the bank deposit bag...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family is turning a tragic loss into hope for others in honor of a son, brother, friend and ally. One local pride group in Siouxland is introducing a new award in his honor. "He was always very precocious and mischievous, but that carried through...
MASON CITY — Authorities say they will turn over evidence to prosecutors to decide whether charges should be filed after a shooting in a Mason City campground on Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly after 10:15 PM to a report of a shooting...
Four people have died in four separate crashes since Saturday according to the Iowa State Patrol. Those crashes happened in Dubuque, Montgomery, Plymouth, and Pottawattamie counties. A vehicle lost control, entered a ditch and rolled at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in Dubuque County. The crash resulted in the death of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman who claimed to be a police officer is accused of assaulting a man at a residence in Spencer, Iowa, on May 25, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Tiffany Clabaugh, 28, of Spencer told occupants of a home she was a...
A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
