There’s no better time to get the freshest produce around; every Tuesday from 2-7 pm Main Street in Downtown Culver City, the Farmer’s Market offers fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables from nearby growers. While it’s always great to sell out, leftovers are also shared with Food Forward, a program that fights hunger by recovering fruits and vegetables from backyard fruit trees, public orchards, and (of course) farmers markets. Food Forward connects this abundance of nutritious food to people experiencing food insecurity, donating 100% of the produce we recover to hunger relief agencies across Southern California.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO