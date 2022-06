Todd Mohn’s Wrap Up of the County Commissioner Meeting on May 24th. The Commissioners May 24th meeting started at 5:00 p.m. with a closed session for Consult with Counsel and Boards & Commissions. The regular meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Incentive Fund Commission Appointments...

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO