ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World stock markets rally, treasury yields fall on inflation data

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vPRe_0frr8I9X00
Bull and bear symbols for successful and bad trading are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Global markets enjoyed a broad-based rally on Friday, while the yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries fell after data showed that U.S. consumer spending rose in April and the uptick in inflation slowed, two signs the world's largest economy could be on track to grow this quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.9% last month, and although inflation continued to increase in April, it was less than in recent months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2%, the smallest gain since November 2020. read more

Wall Street rallied on Friday after the data, with all three major U.S. stock indexes bringing a decisive end to their longest weekly losing streaks in decades. read more

The U.S. Federal Reserve, in minutes from its May meeting released earlier this week, called inflation a serious concern. A majority of the central bankers backed two half-a-percentage- point rate hikes in June and July, as the group attempts to curb inflation without causing a recession.

The Fed did leave room for a pause in hikes if the economy weakens.

Analysts said the consumer spending and inflation data was encouraging and supported growth estimates for the second quarter that are mostly above a 2.0 annualized rate.

"The growth engine of the U.S. economy is still alive and kicking, and that's important," said Joe Quinlan, head of CIO Market Strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "Growth estimates for (the second quarter) are still good. There is a better tone in the market than we have seen in recent weeks, in terms of inflation possibly peaking here. Maybe we can avoid stagflation."

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 45 nations, was up 2.12% at 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT).

Global equity funds saw inflows in the week to May 25 for the first week in seven weeks, according to Refinitiv Lipper. read more

European shares (.STOXX) hit a three-week high and rose 1.42%. Britain's FTSE (.FTSE) also hit a three-week high, and was heading for its best weekly showing since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 575.77 points, or 1.76%, to 33,212.96, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 100.4 points, or 2.47%, to 4,158.24 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC<> added 390.48 points, or 3.33%, to 12,131.13.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.7432%. It had hit a three-year high of 3.2030% earlier this month on fears that the Fed may have to raise rates rapidly to bring inflation under control.

Lower yields show the Fed's monetary policy is succeeding in tightening credit and slowing down prices, said BofA's Quinlan.

"The 10-year yield is suggesting we don't have to have inflation break above 9-10%," Quinlan said. "We are getting close to a peak in inflation."

The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher fed fund rates, fell to 2.4839%.

German 10-year bond yields fell 4 bps to 0.955% .

Asian shares (.MIAPJ0000PUS) also benefited from hopes of stabilizing Sino-U.S. ties and more Chinese government stimulus. read more

The United States would not block China from expanding its economy, but wanted it to adhere to international rules, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday in remarks that some investors interpreted as positive for bilateral ties. read more

Emerging market stocks rose 1.98%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed 2.17% higher, while Japan's Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.66%.

The swing toward broadly positive market sentiment drove the dollar to one-month lows against an index of currencies.

The dollar index fell 0.059%, with the euro up 0.06% at $1.073.

Oil prices were near two-month highs on the prospect of a tight market due to rising gasoline consumption in the United States in summer, and also the possibility of an EU ban on Russian oil.

U.S. crude settled 98 cents higher, or up 0.86%, at $115.07 a barrel. Brent settled $2.03 higher, or up 1.73%, at $119.43 a barrel.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,852.83 an ounce.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Carolyn Cohn in London, Stella Qiu in Beijing and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alistair Bell and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks fall

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased towards 62 against the dollar on Thursday, stabilising in a relatively narrow range after sharp and uncontrolled moves last week caused by an imbalance of supply and demand on Moscow Exchange. At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 61.76...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares slide on tech rout, subdued financials

* ASX 200 energy sub-index gains most in 2 months (Updates to close) June 2 - Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, led by declines in financial and technology stocks, following overnight Wall Street losses as renewed fears of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite. The S&P/ASX...
MARKETS
Reuters

European shares rise after two-day decline, data in focus

June 2 (Reuters) - European shares bounced on Thursday, led by industrial and luxury names, with gains limited by a slide in energy stocks and lingering worries over slowing economic growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.4% after losing nearly 2% over the last two sessions, with markets...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Treasury#European Union#Stock#U S Economy#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
Reuters

Asia FX bears retreat slightly, China concerns persist - Reuters poll

June 2 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on Asian currencies reduced on signs that China's economic pain may abate with easing of COVID-19 curbs, but analysts were still wary of future lockdowns and the direction of U.S. monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions on South Korea's won...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

China 'firmly' opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING/TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - China "firmly" opposes a new trade initiative between Taiwan and the United States, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, a plan the government in Taipei says is a recognition of the key position the island plays in global supply chains. The United States and Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions

ISTANBUL/BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - (This May 27 story corrects paragraph 30 to say that EuroChem produces roughly 5%, not roughly 10%, of world fertilizer output) Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko ceded ownership of two of the world's largest coal and fertilizers companies to his wife the day before he was sanctioned by the European Union, according to three people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy