Holiday Refuse, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection Schedule

PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made arrests to rail passengers for alleged drug possession in Bureau County. In two separate incidents, TRI-Dent, along with the Princeton Police Department, were investigating narcotics being transported from Chicago to Princeton. On Tuesday afternoon, authorities took 39-year-old Paul C. Hayden of Princeton into custody. Authorities say while he was being processed at the jail, he allegedly had with him over twenty grams of purported heroin. The following day, TRI-Dent and the Princeton Police Department engaged in a similar detail, taking 23-year-old Jasmine R. Storm into custody. After an investigation, they say she allegedly had over forty grams of purported heroin and fentanyl. Both have been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO