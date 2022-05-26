ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday Refuse, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection Schedule

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be one day late all week...

rigov.org

Starlight Revue: Free Summer Concerts in Lincoln Park

Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series.. Starlight Revue: Free Summer Concerts in Lincoln Park. Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 66th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, June 7th.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

DNR makes first drunken boating arrest of the season at Coralville Reservoir

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of boating season, and the Department of Natural Resources has made its first arrest of an intoxicated operator at the Coralville Reservoir. A conservation officer reports seeing a boat without a capacity sticker operating on Coralville Lake Saturday evening. A passenger, identified as...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

One man dies at Summer Camp Sunday

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed one man is dead from the Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. He was found outside the grounds in the parking area, Harwood said. The coroner’s office was notified at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Small Iowa convenience store disputes feds’ claim of food-assistance fraud

A small, eastern Iowa convenience store is going to court to fight allegations that suspicious transactions at the store are evidence of food-assistance fraud. Sam Foods, a 2,000-square foot store located in Davenport, was permanently barred in January from acting as a participating retailer in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. That decision, made […] The post Small Iowa convenience store disputes feds’ claim of food-assistance fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
iheart.com

Black Bear Spotted In Iowa

(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.
KCRG.com

Grain bin rescue in Iowa County

LADORA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:45 pm, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of G Avenue in Ladora for a report of a victim nearly buried by soybeans within a grain bin. Crews arrived and were successful in freeing the victim. The victim was transported...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Oregon Police investigate criminal allegations against local church

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police say they have investigated allegations against members and leaders of “The Church of Jesus Christ Forever” and found no prosecutable crimes occurred within their jurisdiction. Over the past several months, the Oregon Police Department says it has received complaints from former members of the church. Police said Friday that […]
KCJJ

Report of multiple subjects riding a moped on I-380 leads to IC man’s arrest

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes pair of rail passenger arrests

PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made arrests to rail passengers for alleged drug possession in Bureau County. In two separate incidents, TRI-Dent, along with the Princeton Police Department, were investigating narcotics being transported from Chicago to Princeton. On Tuesday afternoon, authorities took 39-year-old Paul C. Hayden of Princeton into custody. Authorities say while he was being processed at the jail, he allegedly had with him over twenty grams of purported heroin. The following day, TRI-Dent and the Princeton Police Department engaged in a similar detail, taking 23-year-old Jasmine R. Storm into custody. After an investigation, they say she allegedly had over forty grams of purported heroin and fentanyl. Both have been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
PRINCETON, IL
newschannel20.com

Sheriff asks public to help in find burglary suspect

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the location of a man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV to contact authorities. The investigation started on May 5, when deputies responded to a burglary that had...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in apartment building fall

East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
ourquadcities.com

Drunk driver on bridge path had 31 prior cases in Rock Island County

The woman charged with killing a pedestrian early Sunday, May 22, on the new I-74 bike/pedestrian path has had 31 other cases against her in Rock Island County, dating back to 1994. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is being held on $2-million bond on 10 charges, surrounding her...
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with marijuana told police he was on his way to buy meth

An Iowa City man who allegedly admitted to possession of marijuana in a vehicle he was riding in reportedly told officers that he was on his way to buy meth. 39-year-old Bradley Dean was a passenger in a Nissan Sentra stopped at Scott Boulevard and Washington Street at around 5:40 pm on May 20th for a traffic violation. A police K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search allegedly discovered several baggies of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

One injured in crash early Thursday

One person was injured in an early morning crash in Jo Daviess County. At about 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Illinois Route 84 North at High Ridge Road in rural Galena, a news release says.
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested by Law Enforcement Authorities in Eastern Iowa for Felony Firearm Offense

A Marshalltown man facing felony firearm charges was recently arrested by law enforcement authorities in eastern Iowa on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. On Friday, May 20th, authorities in Washington County arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of Dominion or Control of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon and False Information in Acquiring a Weapon, both Class D Felonies.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

