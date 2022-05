Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. Anyone 5 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; third-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, along with booster shots which are a smaller dose, and second dose Johnson & Johnson are all available currently. "All three of the vaccines offered by KPH can be intermingled, i.e. someone can get first and second doses of Moderna and a booster shot from Pfizer," according to a press release from Knox Public Health. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check eligibility and available sites. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO