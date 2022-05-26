ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Learn Kane Brown's Dance Moves in Latest Video and from Tampa Concert

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Brown just came out with a fantastic song called "Like I Love Country Music" and this video brings us to a honky...

kbmr.iheart.com

Alt 101.5

Scientologists Attempted to Recruit Phoebe Bridgers Fans in Line for Concert

A group of fans waiting in line for a Phoebe Bridgers concert were approached to join the Church of Scientology earlier this week. When TikTok user @cottagecoreboyscout, real name Amelia, lined up for the "Moon Song" singer's Tampa, Fla. show at 9:30AM Tuesday (May 24) at The Cuban Club, she had no idea the queue would become an impromptu recruitment center.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Filmmaker Captures Affair in ‘The Click’

“The Click,” a short film by Gulfport filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen, has been in the works for years, but hit a few roadblocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the original actors having an actual affair during filming. The new cast of four depicts the original story by Marina Shemwell,...
GULFPORT, FL
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

10 Best Places For Wine Lovers In Tampa

Looking for places to celebrate? Either by the bottle, or just a glass, these are our 10 best places in Tampa for drinking wine. Wednesday, May 25th is national wine day, but wine can be a good idea any day of the year! Whether you’re looking to sample different flights or know the bottle you love, we’ve gathered the best bars and restaurants to celebrate in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Couple travels hundreds of miles for the love of NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dan Perry arrived in Charlotte from Tampa Bay, Florida, on Monday. So, in preparation for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, he's been dodging storms all week. It’s Perry’s first Charlotte NASCAR race, but not his first NASCAR experience. “Moved to Las Vegas in 2006, I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cltampa.com

Interview: Sandra Bernhard says 'it’s inspiring' to come to St. Pete Pride 'because there’s something at stake'

For one night only and as part of St Pete Pride’s 20th-anniversary programming, the iconic Sandra Bernhard will perform live at Palladium Theater on Sunday, June 12. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard will bring a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary to her live stage performance. From her groundbreaking 1990s role as a bisexual woman on "Roseanne" to her recent role as an HIV activist nurse in the FX series "Pose," Bernhard has been on the cultural frontlines of the queer community for decades, delivering her singular brand of irreverent, intellectually-informed comedy and social commentary.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Longtime Tampa Bay sports executive Rick Nafe dies at 70

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sports executives in the Tampa Bay area are remembering longtime local sports operating extraordinaire, Rick Nafe, who died at the age of 70. Nafe was a top sports executive for nearly 40 years and played a major role in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Tropicana Field and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events May 27-29th

The Florida Motorcycle Expo is back and better than ever this Memorial Day Weekend at OCC Roadhouse and Bert’s Barracuda Harley! There will be live music all weekend long, $1,000 Miss Full Throttle Bikini Contest, 15 CLASS Ride In Bike Show on Saturday and $100 an Hour cash giveaway, tons of vendors and much more. Learn more at www.floridamotorcycleexpo.com.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

20 essential old-school ice cream shops in Tampa Bay

Florida and ice cream go together like spotty bananas on a chocolate sundae, and it's been this way for a long, long time. The Tampa Bay area has a ton of classic ice cream spots that have stood the test of time, and so what follows is a few of the oldest and most iconic ice cream joints around.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers 2022

In the second year of Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers contest, 19 local restaurants entered a mouth-watering burger into the competition. During the second half of April, we along with the participating restaurants took to social media to encourage Tampa Bay to vote and over 11,000 of you answered the call, voting for up to three of your favorites daily. It was a close race with many worthy competitors. We tallied the votes to present you with this year’s winning burgers. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to taste every single one of these for yourself.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

At St. Pete Pride 2022, I hope to hear 'Black Lives Matter' being shouted just as loudly as 'We Say Gay'

I moved to St. Pete a couple years ago carrying with me a lifetime of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) experience and the sincere desire to make my new home, inclusivity-wise, as much of a utopia as the beautiful beaches and smiling faces suggested it should be. Discovering my own Queerness years ago inspired a joy and freedom in me that I had never known in my life before it. Sadly, it was always hampered by the incredible oppression that came with the world’s opinion of it and the shade of my skin.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL

