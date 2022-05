BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of New Stine Road and Belle Terrace regarding an injury crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO