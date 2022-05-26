ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple: I’m ‘Happy’ She’s ‘My Date’

By Jessica Wendroff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007NIb_0frqlv8x00

Out on the town! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III have made their red carpet debut as a couple — and they looked stunning doing it.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, and musician, 33, hit the carpet at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball, on Thursday, May 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGsjF_0frqlv8x00
Courtesy of Diana Cooper

Holmes donned a flowing orange gown and accessorized the ensemble with black strappy sandals. Wooten, who was in attendance to present David Byrne with an honorary award, rocked a deep blue suit and fitted black shirt.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date," the Broadway performer exclusively told Us Weekly on the carpet. The Batman Begins actress was seen doting on the Illinois native as they walked hand-in-hand and stopped to smile for the cameras before heading upstairs to cocktail hour.

“I’m so excited to be here for David. He’s impacted my life like crazy so it’s quite easy to speak on everything he’s done for me,” the producer told Us about his role for the night.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are seen on a lunch date May 8, 2022 in New York City. TheImageDirect.com

When asked about his own future plans, the bass player revealed he was booked and busy: “This summer I’m out with Carly Rae Jepsen , I’m back at Moulin Rouge [and] I just finished up teaching.”

Earlier this month, the lovebirds were spotted making out in NYC. The Kennedys alum and composer rode bikes around the Big Apple while sharing a few kisses and stopping for food.

The duo first sparked dating speculation one month prior when they were seen hand-in-hand near the Guggenheim Museum, nearly one year after Holmes split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr .

The Coda actress was first linked to Vitolo, 34, in September 2020 when the two were seen getting cozy in New York. A source told Us exclusively at the time that the Ohio native “feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first.”

Despite the instant spark, Us reported in April 2021 that the duo were “taking space” from one another . One month later, Us confirmed that the relationship had “fizzled” for good.

“They figured out they’re better off as friends. Thre’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” an insider explained to Us in May 2021. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

Prior to her romance with the Ballato owner, the Pieces of April star was linked to Jamie Foxx , whom she dated from 2013 to 2019. Before spending time with the Ray actor, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise , with whom she shares a 16-year-old daughter. They called it quits in July 2016 after five years of marriage.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

