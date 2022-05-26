Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws
By Rob Masson
KPLC TV
4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retired general who helped secure New Orleans after Katrina is calling on Washington to do more. General Russel Honore says AR-15s are responsible for the vast majority of mass...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Old State Capital Building is always a good place to start to brush up on Louisiana history. “History is a lot of stories and everybody has their own story, so that’s what we want to share as we host this “Voices and Votes” exhibit later this year,” explained Mary Duruseau, the director of The Old State Capital.
New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.4% as 5,611 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,083 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said he is personally paying for the $48,000 in work done by his stepsons to remodel his two state-owned apartments at the historic Pentagon Barracks, after the state Division of Administration refused to pay the bill. But a document obtained in a public records request shows...
It’s no surprise that the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is getting sued for the election maps it recently approved. Opponents threatened litigation repeatedly as the School Board wound its way to a May 5 final vote. What’s surprising is the legal basis outlined in a 10-page lawsuit...
A suite of new proposals to expand outdoor entertainment in New Orleans is dredging up familiar arguments between musicians and neighborhood groups, recalling the past decade’s unresolved debate over a broader issue of noise enforcement. It's coming to a head as the City Council prepares to consider ordinances governing...
In his bid for one of two open New Orleans sanitation contracts, garbage hauling magnate Sidney Torres IV has proposed handing a portion of work meant for disadvantaged businesses to his mother’s company, a firm that for years relied on Torres’s garbage venture to operate, city records show.
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A letter to the parents of Dutchtown High School students is creating a lot of conversation in the community. One parent who has multiple students at Dutchtown High School shared a copy of the letter which you can find below: Good afternoon Griffin Parents, We hope you and your Griffin are […]
(The Center Square) — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows most of Louisiana’s larger cities lost population between July 2020 and July 2021, despite gains elsewhere in the South. "Eight of the 15 fastest-growing large cities or towns by percent change were in the West —...
The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 26, 2022, that Lakisha Williams, 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe for charges stemming from her participation in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the New Orleans area. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of the third superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of fifteen or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that HAYDEE ARMAS SANTANA (“SANTANA”), age 58, of Covington, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to documents filed in federal court, beginning in...
New Orleans is famous for many things: the French Quarter, Creole food, and its music, but did you know it is also home to a number of mysterious and even password-protected secret societies?. One such society is rather unusual. The New Orleans Vampire society describes itself as an NGO of...
A national database of Southern Baptist Convention personnel accused of sexual abuse includes 15 Louisiana pastors or church staffers – and local church officials said Friday they hoped public attention to the list could help prevent future such cases. Of the 15 names listed the previously secret 205-page database,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. is planning to announce the award of funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to shore up Southern University in an effort to protect against erosion threatening to wash away university facilities into the Mississippi River. The news...
New Orleans will respond to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday at 5 p.m., with a funeral procession rooted both in the city’s parading culture and civil rights lessons learned in Tremé. Reuben “Buck” Evans and Corey Nolan, both seasoned members of...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
Comments / 1