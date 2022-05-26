Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 26, 2022, that Lakisha Williams, 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe for charges stemming from her participation in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the New Orleans area. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of the third superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of fifteen or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.

