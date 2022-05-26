ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws

By Rob Masson
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retired general who helped secure New Orleans after Katrina is calling on Washington to do more. General Russel Honore says AR-15s are responsible for the vast majority of mass...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 1

