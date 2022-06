The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has made the largest ever donation of materials to George Mason University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center (SCRC). More than 850 linear feet of unprocessed materials that document the growth of the Appalachian Trail from a small confederation in 1925 to a volunteer-centered, fully staffed nonprofit with a unique mission and international support. The 2,194.3-mile trail spans the East Coast from Maine to Georgia.

