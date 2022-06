The Beaver Watershed Alliance and the NWA CastMasters will host a youth-focused fishing tournament on Saturday, June 25 at the Prairie Creek day use area on Beaver Lake. Youth anglers (ages 4-15) will fish for bass, crappie and bream species. Over $5,000 in prizes and giveaways are available for the biggest fish in each category and most weight in each category.

