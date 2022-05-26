Legoland, California

Water parks across the metro area are now open for the summer as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Arvada home struck by lightning, caught on doorbell …. Soaking rain showers move in Tuesday night through …. Commerce City holds state’s largest Memorial Day …. Coloradan comfort dogs help...
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – New pictures from the Dreamweaver Couloir show rescue crews on Mount Meeker. The crews were trying to help three people after an avalanche and rockfall Sunday. The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue saved two of the climbers. Unfortunately, a third...
Colorado saw all sorts of different weather on Memorial Day, from snow prompting shut-downs along I-70 in the mountains, to the marina seeing 30 MPH gusts of wind in Cherry Creek. FOX31's Nicole Fierro has a look at how people spent the day depending on what mother nature brought their way.
DENVER (KDVR) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with lawmakers and activists to discuss gun violence and what should be done to prevent it following a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. Mauro’s guests are State Representative Tom Sullivan, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive...
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation issued safety closures on eastbound I-70 due to dangerous weather conditions. The safety closures are located between Exit 180 to East Vail and Exit 190 to Vail Pass summit. To view the CDOT closure map, click here. Updates to follow.
